HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Senator Tim Kaine will be in Hampton Roads for several events on Monday.

Kaine will be in Chesapeake to tour ForKids, a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and critical services to families and children living in poverty in southeastern Virginia.

Later that day, the senator will join the Hampton Roads Chamber Senatorial Forum in Norfolk to provide an update on his work in the Senate and the regional economy.

The forum is from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel. For ticket information click here.

After that, Kaine and Congressman Bobby Scott will be at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center to celebrate the federal funding they secured in support of mental health services at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Kaine and Scott will tour Ben Moreell, a privatized military housing complex, and hold a roundtable on military housing with military families at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.

The senator will round out his visit to Hampton Roads alongside Congressman Scott as they host a roundtable with local ministers at New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Newport News.