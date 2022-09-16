HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – As the summer season winds down, city officials across Hampton Roads are once again allowing furry friends on select beaches with some restrictions in place.

Hampton

From now until May 14, dogs are allowed at Buckroe Beach, Outlook Beach, Salt Ponds, and Grandview Nature Preserve. Dogs must be leashed at all times while on the beaches and owners must be prepared to clean up after their pets.

For more information, click here for a list of beach rules.

Norfolk

Dogs and domestic animals are not allowed on Norfolk beaches beginning the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the off-season, dogs must be maintained on a leash of eight feet or less. Owners are also responsible for removing and disposing of feces in a proper manner.

Click here for more information.

Virginia Beach

During the off-season (after Labor Day and before Memorial Day) dogs are allowed on Virginia Beach public beaches and boardwalk at any time. Dogs must be leashed while on the boardwalk and may be off-leash on the beach.

For more information, visit the City of Virginia Beach website.