NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats.

Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).

Luria, who lives in Norfolk, and her family have been subjected to threats of violence tied to her work on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, her team says. The committee is expected to resume its hearings on September 28.

Luria is facing off with fellow Navy veteran Jen Kiggans in this year’s election for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. It’s expected to be an extremely close race, with the Cook Political Report calling it a toss up.