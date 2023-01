SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A single vehicle overturned and crashed into a power pole Wednesday evening in the 1700 block of Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

No one was injured.

A single-vehicle crash into a power pole in the Whaleyville area of Suffolk has forced a road closure in the area of the crash. (Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

That stretch of road will be shut down for an extended period of time for extensive power pole repairs, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.