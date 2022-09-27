PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody.

40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, police say. They announced Gore’s arrest on Tuesday. WAVY confirmed he was in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.

Gore’s relative, 57-year-old Raymond Gore, also faces aggravated murder charges in the case. He was arrested back in August, when police held a press conference to say they were still looking for Antwann Gore.

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks were pronounced dead the day of the shooting on Maple Avenue on June 7. The fourth victim, 66-year-old Samuel Jones, died days later.