ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the second suspect connected to shots fired that left two businesses damaged during a shooting in Elizabeth City in August, police said.

Jermel Trevon Williams was charged by the Raleigh Police with possession of a firearm by felon, possess stolen firearm, PWISD marijuana, felon possession of marijuana and carrying concealed gun.

Williams was also facing charges by the Elizabeth City Police Department for possession of a firearm by felon, shooting in city limits and three counts of injury to personal property.

Williams was transported to Wake County Detention Center, with a $15,000.00 secure bond, and released on Nov. 4, police said.

On Aug. 7, around 11:35 p.m., officers in Elizabeth City responded to the area of 200 block of North Poindexter Street near East Colonial Avenue for reports of shots fired, police said. Officers arrived on scene and located two businesses and a vehicle damaged, police said. Officers also located several shell casings at the scene.

Williams was one of two charged in connection to the incident. The first one was Ban Zollar Lee, 31, who was arrested on Sept. 27.

This is an ongoing investigation.