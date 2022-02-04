Second-degree murder charge dropped for Wesley Hadsell; still faces first-degree murder charge

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The second-degree murder charge Wesley Hadsell faced in the death of his stepdaughter AJ was dropped on Friday after prosecutors were unable to prove he gave her the heroin that led to her death.

Hadsell however still could be convicted of first-degree murder and disposal of a body.

The development came a day after the defense rested in the trial, which started two weeks ago in Southampton County.

Wesley Hadsell is accused of killing 18-year-old AJ back in 2015 while she was on spring break from Longwood University. Her body was found a month after her disappearance at an abandoned home in Southampton County, after investigators used GPS in Wesley Hadsell’s work van.

The medical examiner ruled AJ died due to homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

It’s still unclear how the heroin got into AJ’s system, as she didn’t have a drug use history or detectable needle marks. The defense has argued that AJ had suicidal thoughts before her death. Her autopsy also could not ruled out asphyxia by smothering or strangling.

This is a breaking update. WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins will have much more coming up.