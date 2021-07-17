Search underway for missing man at Pamunkey River in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are currently looking for a man who they say is missing after going into the water at the Pamunkey River in New Kent County.

According to Virginia Marine Police, they got the call for a missing person around 11 a.m. Saturday.

They say the missing person, a 37-year-old man, “went in the water, resurfaced, but hasn’t been seen anymore.”

A search team has been deployed to help search for the missing man.

There are no further details.

