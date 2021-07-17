Search underway for missing man at Pamunkey River in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are currently looking for a man who they say is missing after going into the water at the Pamunkey River in New Kent County.
According to Virginia Marine Police, they got the call for a missing person around 11 a.m. Saturday.
They say the missing person, a 37-year-old man, “went in the water, resurfaced, but hasn’t been seen anymore.”
A search team has been deployed to help search for the missing man.
There are no further details.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.