A Coast Guard helicopter searches above the Lafayette River on Sept. 4 after a sunken jon boat was found in the area (WAVY/Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating after a sunken jon boat was found Monday morning in the Lafayette River in Norfolk.

The Coast Guard says the vessel was found in shallow water by a crabber in the vicinity Day Beacon 24 in the Lafayette River around 7:15 a.m. That’s in the Colonial Place neighborhood near Mayflower Road and Gosnold Ave.

They say a life jacket, fishing poles, a gas tank and a pair of shoes were found in the water.

Crews search for a possible missing boater Sept. 4, 2023 on the Lafayette River in Norfolk (WAVY/Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

The Coast Guard is treating it as a possible missing person in the water case and a MH60 Jayhawk was launched from Elizabeth City to help. At this time though there’s been no official missing persons report filed.

