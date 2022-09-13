Crews search the Lesner Bridge area in Virginia Beach after a fisherman was reported missing on September 13, 2022 (Courtesy of David J Dupuis)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple crews are searching around the Lesner Bridge/Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach for a kayaker reported missing Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard says they were advised around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a woman reported her son, 27-year-old Ryan Tew, missing to Virginia Beach dispatchers.

She said she last spoke to him on the phone around 4 a.m. He departed around 11:30 p.m. Monday night to fish from Crab Creek in a red kayak and had been scheduled to return around 3 a.m.

Multiple units are now searching the area, including:

Coast Guard Station Little Creek

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department

Virginia Beach Police Department

Virginia Beach Fire Department

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.