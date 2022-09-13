VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple crews are searching around the Lesner Bridge/Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach for a kayaker reported missing Tuesday morning.
The Coast Guard says they were advised around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a woman reported her son, 27-year-old Ryan Tew, missing to Virginia Beach dispatchers.
She said she last spoke to him on the phone around 4 a.m. He departed around 11:30 p.m. Monday night to fish from Crab Creek in a red kayak and had been scheduled to return around 3 a.m.
Multiple units are now searching the area, including:
- Coast Guard Station Little Creek
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department
- Virginia Beach Police Department
- Virginia Beach Fire Department
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.