VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple crews are searching around the Lesner Bridge/Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach for a kayaker reported missing Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard says they were advised around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a woman reported her son, 27-year-old Ryan Tew, missing to Virginia Beach dispatchers.

She said she last spoke to him on the phone around 4 a.m. He departed around 11:30 p.m. Monday night to fish from Crab Creek in a red kayak and had been scheduled to return around 3 a.m.

Multiple units are now searching the area, including:

  • Coast Guard Station Little Creek 
  • Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City 
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission 
  • Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police Department 
  • Virginia Beach Police Department 
  • Virginia Beach Fire Department 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.