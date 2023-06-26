NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — New photo-enforced speed limit cameras are coming soon to school zones in New Kent County.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office announced this week they’ll be operational by the upcoming school year after being approved by county supervisors last August.

The $100 penalty will assessed be for drivers that go 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, per state code, when signs are flashing in the enforcement area. New Kent will get $85 of that fine, while the camera system contractor, Blueline, will get $15 as a processing fee.

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office will then have to review each citation, and those who get a ticket can come to court to dispute it.

The sheriff’s office says it will run a 60-day public information campaign before the program’s online, with social media, TV and print ads and more.

You can follow updates on their Facebook page.