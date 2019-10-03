School divisions across Hampton Roads considering pre-labor day calendars

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local school divisions are conducting surveys on the possibility of starting before Labor Day.

The Virginia General Assembly voted this year to give local school boards more power to decide when the first day of school will be held.

The elimination of the so-called “King’s Dominion Law” allows school divisions the ability to start 14 days before Labor Day — provided that schools close the Friday before and on through the holiday.

Here’s a list of Hampton Roads public school divisions conducting surveys, along with links to the surveys:

The results of these surveys will help each school division’s Superintendent, School Board, and calendar planning committee as the 2020 to 2021 school calendar is developed.

Suffolk Public Schools conducted a survey this past summer.