School board files appeal in Gavin Grimm case

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County School Board officially filed an appeal in the Gavin Grimm case.

Grimm, who was born a female but now identifies as a male, sued the school board for the right to use the bathroom with the gender he identifies with.

A federal court ruled last month the school board’s transgender bathroom ban discriminated against Grimm.

Grimm’s four-year lawsuit was once a federal test case and had come to embody the debate about transgender student rights.

The school board filed an appeal against this ruling on Friday in the United States Court of Appeals in Richmond.