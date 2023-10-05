NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Banana ball is coming to Harbor Park in 2024.

The Savannah Bananas will play three games at Harbor Park next August against their rival, the Party Animals, and their newest Banana Ball team, The Firefighters.

Fans can expect all three team rosters to be filled with entertaining and talented players, including former Major League Baseball stars and celebrity guests. In 2023, former MLB stars Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence, Johnny Damon, Josh Reddick and Barry Zito joined the Savannah Bananas on their tour.

“I think this year showed people that we aren’t just here to entertain, but that we can actually play at a very high level too,” said Bananas infielder Jackson Olson in a statement. “2023 was life-changing for all of us, but 2024 is about to be the biggest challenge yet, and we’re all ready for it.”

The games will take place from Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18 as part of the Savannah Bananas’ 29 city, 20 state tour in 2024. The Tides will be on the road that weekend facing Atlanta Braves affiliate Gwinnett Stripers, and will return home for a six-game homestand Aug. 20 against the Worcester Red Sox.

Tides season ticket holders will get an exclusive window to buy tickets for the games before tickets are sold to the general public. No date has yet been set for the ticket sale. The Savannah Bananas will directly handle ticket sales, and all seating is general admission.

The Bananas play home games in front of capacity crowds of 4,000 people at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, where they have been sold out for eight-straight years.