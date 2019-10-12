Samuel Adams’ new beer is illegal in 15 states and contains 28% ABV

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - So far I can say time flies when you are having fun! As a Hampton Roads Show and Production Intern, I get to meet the fascinating faces that come through the door and grace your television with their presence.

Now that I have been there for about a month, everything is starting to become muscle memory. First I head to production to run the teleprompter for the 7 & 8 am news for Don Roberts and Katie Collett. Then I head to the studio to set up, check the rundown, greet guest and mic them. You would think that it is a lot to do before 9:30 (showtime!), but once you have it down packed, it moves very fast.

Over this last week, I have been able to get important insight from employees. The things that they have embedded in our intern group will be carried with me as far as I can go. It is inspiring to meet people that are like you and are open to sharing their starting points and what they took away from their internships.

Over this next week, I will have the opportunity to use some flex days to shadow other departments, to get an understanding of other positions. I am very excited to do so because I feel that in life, you should always be willing and ready to learn. It has only been a month, but it feels like a lifetime, and I wouldn't change it for the world.