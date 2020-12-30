Sale of Downtown, Midtown tunnel operator closed, purchased by Spanish company Albertis

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Spanish infrastructure company Albertis officially closed on the sale of Elizabeth River Crossings, which operates the Midtown and Downtown tunnels.

Albertis and investment partner Manulife Investment Management acquired a 100% stake from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners II and Skanska, with Albertis holding 55.2%.

Albertis originally purchased ERC for $2.3 billion in November, which included $1.2 billion in equity and $1.1 billion in debt. Albertis had requested up to a maximum 68% stake.

It’s unclear how the sale will impact expected toll increases for the tunnels. ERC recently told WAVY no determination on rates had been made, saying the new owners needed to be involved in the decision. But don’t expect tolls to go away or be reduced.

Through an agreement under former Governor Bob McDonnell in 2011, ERC was given exclusive rights to set and collect tolls on the Downtown and Midtown tunnels for 58 years. Tolls began in 2014, and have impacted the region heavily — particularly Portsmouth. Tolls went up from $2.20 to $2.33 for passenger vehicles during peak hours in 2020.

A taskforce established in 2019 estimated it would take about $1 billion to buy down the tolls, but no money is expected to come from local cities or the state, especially during the pandemic.

The only local toll increase for 2021 announced at this time in Hampton Roads is for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge. Regular passenger vehicles will be charged $2.65 for each trip via E-ZPass and pay by plate will be billed $5.75.