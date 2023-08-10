VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Virginia Beach recently hit a $1.8 million jackpot.

“It was surreal!” said Byron Bundoc. “I called my brother and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this!’”

Bundoc said he’d been watching the jackpot in the game continue to grow, and finally played when he got home from a volunteering event.

He says he has no immediate plans on what to do with the earnings.

The top prize in the Jackpot Spectacular game is actually the largest prize ever for an online instant game in the U.S., the Virginia Lottery says. The game is played in both Virginia and Pennsylvania and features a growing jackpot, and can be played on the Virginia Lottery’s website.