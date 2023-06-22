NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — To celebrate The United States of America’s Semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, Sail250 is coming to Hampton Roads.

For the celebration of this milestone, a fleet of what they say is “the world’s most magnificent international tall ships and military ships,” will sail into Norfolk, the host city for Hampton Roads.

Sail250 will bring 55 ships from 20 nations. These ships will bring with them 4.000 officers, cadets, and crews who will engage with residents and visitors in events and programs over the seven days they are here.

In addition to coming to Norfolk, Sail250 will visit New Orleans, Baltimore, New York, and Boston