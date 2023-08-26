VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy Virginia is scheduled to install a safety fence around a former transmission pole foundation on Broad Bay Island in Virginia Beach on Monday, Aug. 28.

Crews are scheduled to temporarily close the Broad Bay Road Ramp during the mobilization of the equipment. The activity is expected to take up to two days, weather permitting, according to Dominion Energy’s press release.

The ramp closure date and times will posted on traffic signs, according to permit 2023-UTIL-00242, and detour routes will be available. To access Broad Bay Island, motorists can use the intersection at Broad Bay Road and West Great Neck Road. No bridge closures are necessary to complete this work.