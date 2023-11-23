VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – While some people wake up on Thanksgiving ready to feast on a turkey, others are waking up to run in the name of the bird.

On Thursday morning, Tidewater Striders is hosting the 46th annual Turkey Trot in the Windsor Woods neighborhood of Virginia Beach from 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The Tidewater Striders Turkey Trot is an event that features a 10K run and a mile run. Participants start and finish each course at Mount Trashmore YMCA, located at 4441 South Boulevard.

Runners will travel through the Windsor Woods neighborhood.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Events Unit, several roads will be between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. for the event: