Rumble felt in Hampton Roads wasn’t earthquake, USGS says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A rumble felt by some in the Hampton Roads area on Monday wasn’t an earthquake.

That’s what scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey do know. However they’re not sure exactly what it was.

A USGS spokesperson who talked with WAVY said the rumble, which was reported around 11 a.m., may have been military-related. USGS analysts were still looking into the matter Monday afternoon.

WAVY viewers said they felt their houses shake, and it felt “almost like a gust of wind.” The reports stretched from Virginia Beach up to York County.

Sonic booms from jets are known to produce shock waves that can feel like the earth is shaking. At this time, the military hasn’t acknowledged a boom took place Monday.

The last sonic boom felt in the area was just over a year ago. It came from military aircraft conducting routine flight operations off the coast of Virginia.

