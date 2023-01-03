Seven councilmembers take oath of office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Rosemary Wilson has been reappointed to serve as vice mayor of Virginia Beach in an 8-2 vote of council as seven councilmembers took the oath of office.

Wilson has served on the City Council since 2000 and first served as vice mayor following Jim Wood’s resignation in 2021. She will perform the duties of mayor in the absence of Mayor Bobby Dyer.

Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten, who was also nominated to serve as vice mayor, received two votes, while Councilman Worth Remick abstained. Wilson also has experience as a teacher, School Board member and realtor.

“I am proud to represent Virginia Beach as vice mayor,” Wilson said. “The work we do here is vitally important and I will continue to serve the residents of this community with honor and integrity.”

Wilson is the fourth woman to serve as vice mayor. Barbara Henley was elected as the first in 1982.

Henley (District 2) and Rocky Holcomb (District 1) were sworn in along with Remick (District 6), Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond (District 4), Jennifer Rouse (District 10), Joash Schulman (District 9) and Chris Taylor (District 8).

Their terms will last through Dec. 31, 2026, with the exception of Holcomb, whose term will expire Dec. 31, 2024, as he is filling the unexpired term of Jessica Abbott.

Abbott resigned from council in July 2021. Holcomb was initially appointed unanimously by council to take her seat that August.