Roof collapses at Thomas Nelson Community College’s Templin Hall in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The roof of Templin Hall at Thomas Nelson Community College’s Hampton campus collapsed Monday.

School officials say no injuries were reported and no one was inside at the time.

It happened around 6 p.m. and most damage occurred in the Dr. Mary T. Christian Auditorium in the performance arts building, which was constructed in 2002.

Officials from the school and Virginia Community College System offices in Richmond were set to be on campus Tuesday to conduct an investigation into the incident.

“We are extremely fortunate no one was in the building at the time of the collapse,” said TNCC President Dr. Porter Brannon.

Templin Hall, which has been closed to the public since spring 2020 due to the pandemic, will remain closed until further notice. The adjacent library will also be closed.