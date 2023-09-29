VIRGINIA BEACH — Rocky Holcomb was sworn in Friday as the seventh sheriff of Virginia Beach, succeeding Ken Stolle, who is retiring after 13 years in the position.

Holcomb, the highest-ranking deputy sheriff in the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, will serve as sheriff until a special election is held. There are two years left in Stolle’s term. Stolle had been reelected in 2021 and announced in August that he would retire.

(Photo – Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office) (Photo – Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

Chief Circuit Court Judge James Lewis administered the oath of office, with Holcomb’s wife, Tracie, pinning on his sheriff’s badge.

“I am proud to pass the torch to a great man who has dedicated his life to public service,” Stolle said. “Sheriff Holcomb will be a great sheriff: a good steward of the taxpayer dollar, a champion for mental health and a wise leader for the men and women of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. Good luck, Rocky. I hope you have a long and successful tenure leading the best sheriff’s office in Virginia.”

Stolle spoke to 10 On Your Side following his retirement announcement in August.

Holcomb has been at the sheriff’s office since 1991 and is the first sheriff work his way through the ranks of the department, starting as a deputy recruit and earning a promotion to chief deputy before becoming sheriff, the city’s seventh since 1963.

“I have served this community in various capacities for 32 years. Now it’s time to serve in the capacity of sheriff.” Holcomb said. “This is not something that I take lightly. Leading this organization of over 500 strong and keeping our home, the City of Virginia Beach, the safest city of its size is something that I will work hard every day to maintain.”

Holcomb said his leadership values can be embodied through a new acronym, TRUST — Transparency, Respect, Unity, Service and Training.

“This simple acronym TRUST will help guide our department in critical thinking, decision making and leadership,” Holcomb said. “A community without trust is a broken community. Thank you to the citizens of our city by the sea for entrusting me with the responsibility of being your sheriff.”