WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The Rocket Lab Electron rocket launch originally scheduled for December at NASA Wallops now won’t happen until at least January 2023.

The launch, which will be Rocket Lab’s first in the U.S., was pushed back multiple times due to weather conditions through the Dec. 20 launch window. A January 2023 time and exact date for the next launch attempt have yet to be established.

The California-based company will send three small satellites from the HawkEye 360 company into orbit.

“These missions will grow HawkEye 360’s constellation of radio frequency monitoring satellites, enabling the company to better deliver precise mapping of radio frequency emissions anywhere in the world,” Rocket Lab said.

The company originally wanted to launch at Wallops as early as 2020, but they were delayed for the arrival of NASA’s new autonomous flight termination software.