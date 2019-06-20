Rocket carrying student experiments launches from NASA Wallops

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – A sub-orbital sounding rocket carrying student experiments was launched early Thursday morning from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

Thursday’s launch was a part of was the culminating event of a week-long program for approximately 200 college students.

Students from nine different out-of-state universities received instruction on the basics required to develop a scientific payload for flight on a suborbital rocket.

The rocket carried 28 experiments measuring acceleration, humdity, pressure, temperature and radiation.

The sound rocket that took off from Wallops on Thursday also had more than 80 small cubes with experiments from middle and high school students.

NASA Wallops stated on social media the rocket lifted off at 5:30 a.m. It was successfully recovered after it splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean.

The rocket is being returned to the students for “urther analysis.

