Robbery at 7-Eleven in Hampton; suspect on the loose

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton are investigating a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2100 block of Executive Drive.

The call came in at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the business on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a male last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black and white bandanna covering his face, a black jacket, and dark pants.

If you or anyone you know has information on the incident contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

