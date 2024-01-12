SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Due to flooding, some roads are closed in Sussex County.

The following roads are closed:

Route 637 – Railroad Bed Road Closed from the Intersection of 640 to beyond the bridge

Route 602 – Cabin Point Road Closed between Setzer Road and Rowanty Road

Route 618 – North Halifax Closed from the railroad tracks at Main Street to St. John Church Road

Main Street in Stony Creek is closed due to flooding

Halifax Road in Stony Creek from the bank to the old Rose Oil Company is closed due to flooding

Route 640 – Dillard Road from 40 to Hunting Quarter Church Road

Flooded where the river comes out to Island Swamp – closed

Green Church Road is closed from 301 to the Lewis Farm

At this time, we don’t have any information regarding when the roads will be opened.