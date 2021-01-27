Roads being prepped in Hampton Roads ahead of snow, wintry mix

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s going to messy on the roads Thursday morning as snow and wintry mix fall across the region.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says snow shouldn’t stick to the road at first (2 a.m. to about 5 a.m.) due to earlier wintry mix and surface temperatures above freezing, but accumulation could occur after that point around the a.m. commute. Hampton Roads isn’t expected to see anymore than an inch of snow.

Still the roads will be slick and VDOT and local public works crews are prepping. VDOT says crews were set to begin pretreating roads by spreading brine across the local interstates to prevent ice. There will be some rain tonight into tomorrow morning, which can wash away that mixture, but VDOT says they believe the wintry mix/snow will start early enough for the brine to still be effective.

Crews are set to work around the clock to monitor and treat roads as needed.

European Model (Tomorrow Morning)

VDOT says it currently has 467 pieces of equipment for snow and ice-control as part of its $8.4 million snow budget. That includes 24,341 tons of salt and 168,400 gallons of salt brine. That supply is still fully stocked due to the lack of winter weather so far.

You can report road hazards and ask questions with VDOT’s 24-hour line at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623.

Local cities are also preparing, with Hampton pretreating roads. Norfolk and Chesapeake were not planning on pretreating roads. Norfolk said it has 8 salt trucks and other crews on standby starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning, monitoring bridges and intersections. Road patrols will begin in Chesapeake at 2 a.m.

Follow WAVY’s Madison Glassman on Twitter for the latest traffic updates Thursday morning.