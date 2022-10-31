NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Intermittent road closures will take place in the city along several streets during Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum this week.
Through 4 a.m. Nov. 3, expect intermittent, short-duration road closures along Freemason Street, Granby Street, Olney Road, Wilson Road and Church Street.
Wednesday, there will be full closures of the following roads for a Mighty Dream block party:
- Granby Street between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Olney Road
- Eastbound and westbound Olney Road between West Wilson Avenue to East Olney Road
- West Wilson Avenue between Granby Street and West Olney Road
- East Wilson Avenue between Granby Street and Moseley Lane
- Addison Street between Granby Street and Moseley Lane
The lineup for the three-day Mighty Dream Forum includes leaders from finance, consumer brands academia and beyond.