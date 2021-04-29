Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital patients without COVID-19 can now have 2 guests per day

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital will allow two visitors each day for patients who do not have COVID-19.

The changes go into effect May 3.

The patients will be allowed two visitors, but not at the same time, Riverside says. If another visitor comes, they’ll have to wait outside of the room.

Riverside says these visiting restrictions are still in place:

No visitors are allowed for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

No visitors are allowed for patients receiving infusion at the Riverside Shore Cancer Center.

Visiting hours for inpatients are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

One visitor may accompany an adult emergency department patient once the patient is settled in a treatment room.

Two parent/guardian companions may accompany a pediatric emergency department patient.

One support person may accompany a mother on the mother-baby unit. This support person is not limited to visiting hours.

One support person may accompany an outpatient who is having surgery.

One support person may accompany an outpatient for a doctor’s visit if the companion is essential to patient care.

For visitors to patients who are at the end-of-life, exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

All visitors will be required to check in with Registration in the lobby of the hospital, cancer center or doctor’s office.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth and to observe social distancing.

For more information about COVID-19 and Riverside Health System’s response, visit riversideonline.com/covid-19.