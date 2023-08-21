NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News was placed on lockdown Monday morning after receiving two stabbing victims.

Riverside says it went into lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” and per protocol, to “ensure the safety and security of our patients, team members and visitors.”

The hospital says it was still taking in victims in the meantime, and it later lifted the lockdown as of 12:30 p.m.

WAVY’s still working to learn more about the stabbing victims, including any suspect information. We’ll update this story when we hear back from police.