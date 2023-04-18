HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Riverside Regional Medical Center is one of 25 trauma centers nationwide to receive the Military Civilian Partnership for the Trauma Readiness Grant.

With the Mission Zero Act legislation, military doctors will be integrated into RRMC’s trauma care teams, providing an additional level of experience and care.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to build on our existing partnerships with surgeons from both Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and Langley Air Force Base,” says Daniel Munn, M.D., Chief of Surgery and Director of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Riverside Regional Medical Center.