PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System is hosting multiple clinics this fall across the region to administer free flu shots.

The walk-up and drive-thru clinics are for people 9 years and older.

“Flu season is right around the corner, and getting your flu shot is an easy and effective way to protect yourself and others,” says Dr. Tom Kayrouz, chief clinical operations officer. “Typically, it takes your body two to four weeks to develop an immune response from the vaccination, so the sooner you can get the flu vaccine before flu season begins, the better.”

Riverside says it’s been doing the free clinics for more than eight years now, and this year they’re expanding outreach to churches in the area.

Here’s the full list of locations and dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drive-Thru New Beech Grove Baptist Church 361 Beechmont Drive in Newport News

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Drive-Thru Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center Peninsula 12650 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. | Walk-Up Eastern Shore Family Medicine 10085 William F. Bernart Circle in Nassawadox

Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drive-Thru Riverside Hampton Medical Office Building 850 Enterprise Parkway in Hampton

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drive-Thru Riverside Walter Reed Hospital 7519 Hospital Drive in Gloucester

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. | Walk-Up Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin 17385 Lankford Highway in Parksley

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drive Thru Williamsburg Grove Christian Outreach Center 8800 Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drive-Thru Riverside School of Nursing 316 Main St. in Newport News

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drive-Thru Main Street Baptist Church 517 Main St. in Smithfield

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drive-Thru Riverside Brentwood Medical Center 10510 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Drive-Thru Riverside Primary Clinic – Community Clinic 727 25th St. in Newport News

For more information on the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, visit riversideonline.com/flu.