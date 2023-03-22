HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Riverside Health System announced Wednesday that they will be purchasing new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to athletic directors at Newport News and Isle of Wight public schools.

According to a press release, The 22 new AEDs are state-of-the-art models and will both educate and guide rescuers on how to perform CPR. The AEDs will also give heart analysis to determine the best course of action to treat the patient.

“We are committed to providing the best care for our student athletes,” says Michael Dacey, M.D., CEO of Riverside Health System. “During a cardiac event, every second counts and the quick recognition and response from providers to have an AED in place and begin administering CPR, is critical. Riverside’s investment in 22 new, state-of-the-art AED’s is a testament of our commitment in ensuring our athletes have the best care when they need it most.”

The new AEDs will be delivered to Riverside and will be prepared for delivery to the school this summer in time for pre-season training