PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino is holding a food and beverage job fair in which it says it will be hiring on the spot.

The job fair will be from noon to 4 p.m. May 30 and 4 to 8 p.m. May 31.

It asks people to bring a valid photo ID and any other relevant documents.

Open positions include chef, department supervisor, sous-chef, barista, bartender, busser, expeditor, host/hostess, line cook, night cleaner, porter, runner, server and steward. Those applying for chef, sous-chef or department supervisor must have management experience .