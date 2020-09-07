Rip current risk high again on Labor Day for Virginia Beach and Outer Banks, red flags flying at beaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It might be a beautiful day at the beach this Labor Day, but don’t let that get your guard down. There’s a high rip current risk again Monday for beaches throughout Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks.
The National Weather Service says these life threatening rip currents will be in effect through Monday night. Waves are roughly 3 to 4 feet, with winds about 10-15 miles per hour.
Virginia Beach is flying red flags Monday to let swimmers know it’s dangerous in the surf.
Red flags mean beachgoers should stay out of the water due to the high risk, but people who do want to go in the ocean are asked to speak with a lifeguard beforehand.
Watch the video below for more on rip current safety.
