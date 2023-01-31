SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.

According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on January 25. Deputies say a student found the unfired rifle cartridge on a bus at Meherrin Elementary School.

That cartridge was secured by deputies and no other items were recovered from the bus or from students on the bus.

The student who brought the cartridge was identified and the matter is being handled through the school system, deputies say. The Juvenile Court Service Unit was consulted in reference to this incident and no criminal petitions will be issued.