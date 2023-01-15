NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Richneck Elementary School will continue to be closed for all students through Friday.

The school was already scheduled to be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but it will remain closed the rest of the week.

Grab-and-go meal service is available at McIntosh Elementary School from noon to 12:30 p.m. at McIntosh Elementary School. Families will receive a lunch and breakfast snack for the next day.

The school has not been open since Jan. 6, when a 6-year old student shot Newport News first grade teacher Abby Zwerner.