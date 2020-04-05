Woman fighting for life after Tuesday morning shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is fighting for her life after a Tuesday morning shooting in Richmond.

It happened at around 11:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of N. 20th Street. Responding officers found a female who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that a Richmond Police spokesperson described as life-threatening.

An 8News viewer who lives in the area said more than a dozen bullet casings were visible at the scene and that a nearby home was struck as well.

It is unclear whether or not police have a suspect in custody at this time.

Latest News