Witness recounts shooting, fiery crash that injured 2 people in Richmond: ‘Sounded like 25, 30 shots’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Police officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Cofer Road just before 2 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

“I’ve never felt so much fear in all my life,” said a woman who saw an afternoon shooting unfold while inside her own home. She did not wish to give her name out of fear of retaliation.

“It sounded like 25, 30 shots when they were behind the building, and then they came around the building,” said the woman. She reported seeing a burgundy-colored sedan with at least four people inside, turn on to Cofer Road from Hopkins Road.

“They were just shooting the whole time, shooting as they went down and came back, and they were still shooting,” the woman said.

Police add a vehicle was damaged as it veered off the roadway and caught fire. The incident resulted in injuries to a woman, who police say, was also taken to the hospital.

Her injuries are considered non life-threatening, however.

“She was covered in blood all over her face, her foot was just like hanging—her left foot.,” the witness recounted. “And she was asking to call her mom, for me to call her mom.”

While people watched as police investigated, and debris was cleaned up, the witness shared a plea against violence.

“I’m living the fear of it,” she said. “Will I ever feel safe where I live now? No. Will I live here much longer? Probably not. But, you know, we have to make a change and it’s going to take all of us working together.”

Detectives with the Major Crimes Division are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

