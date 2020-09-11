Windows smashed at Virginia GOP headquarters overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The windows at the Virginia GOP headquarters have been smashed for the second time this summer. According to to John March, Communications Director for the Virginia GOP the windows at their East Grace Street location were broken on Thursday night.

March alleges that the damage was done by protesters. He says they have called the police but aren’t aware of any charges that have been filed in connection with the vandalism.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson released a statement addressing the busted window saying that it was a “violent, cowardly and unprovoked attack on the state headquarters.” Anderson says that the destroyed window was “a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans.”

“On this day when we remember the cowardly attacks of 9/11, I call on Governor Northam, Mayor Stoney, and Democrat members of the General Assembly to condemn these cowardly acts of hate and violence,” Anderson said.

The statement says Virginia Republicans will restore their headquarters continue campaigning for 2021.

