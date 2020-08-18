What to expect in Tuesday’s General Assembly special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia General Assembly special session that reconvenes Tuesday morning will deal with budget shortfalls, criminal justice reform, and policing policies.

Due to COVID-19, state leaders will not reconvene in the state capitol. For social distancing, state senators will meet at the Virginia Science Museum and delegates on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The only guarantee with the $200-billion two-year state budget due to the COVID-19 budget blowup appears to be education.

“We are going to try wholeheartedly to get those budget items that deal with education, but we really will not know until we get to the session and start dealing with the budget,” said state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, (D-Portsmouth).

That means $10 million to refurbish Building 2 following the May 31 tragedy is unlikely for now, said Del. Jason Miyares, (R-Virginia Beach).

“May 31 is one of the most extraordinary events in commonwealth history, so my hope is we can find some way to get funding. Obviously, we have to make some hard decisions,” Miyares said.

Miyares said he expects Democrats to come out with policies to further restrict police following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Every day, cops show up for work, they deal with people having their worst day. We should recognize how hard the job is.”

Lucas thinks there is common ground with Republicans like Sen. Tommy Norment.

“He will be introducing a ‘no chokehold’ bill, and that is a piece of legislation that is being carried by Democrats, and there will be some bipartisan support,” Lucas said.

Lucas also supports giving the state attorney general more power in police department oversight.

“I want to elevate and standardize the training for police enforcement so that all law enforcement in Virginia have the benefit of bias training, de-escalation skills, and making sure those officers who are unfit are removed from the profession,” state Attorney General Mark Herring said.

Lucas added she hopes legislation will help limit aggressive interactions between the public and police.

“We want legislation that stops people from being stopped willy-nilly for any reason other than a vehicle violation. I mean just to have the smell of marijuana on somebody … doesn’t mean aggressive treatment.”

Meanwhile, Miyares counters Lucas’ point.

“We should not be making it easier to assault a cop, so we are aren’t getting rid of mandatory minimums on assaulting a police officer.”

Democrats will be considering advice from Herring, who wants more authority to oversee.

“My office, my team and I will have more authority to investigate police departments that engage in patterns and practices that lead to systemic unconstitutional policing.”

Herring also said Republican claims that Gov. Ralph Northam excessively used his executive powers to close down businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic are misguided.

“Republicans are completely wrong. These COVID mitigation measures are put in place in order to help keep Virginia safe,” he said.

The only thing clear for this special session is whatever Democrats want, Democrats have a stronger chance of getting. The House of Delegates, state Senate are both controlled by Democrats and the governor is a Democrat.

