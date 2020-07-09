WATCH: Crews return to remove globe piece from former Matthew Fontaine Maury statue site

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More Confederate monuments could be coming down Thursday as the city works to meet its goal of removing nearly a dozen Confederate symbols by the end of this week.

This morning crews returned to the former site of the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue to remove the globe piece that was left. The Maury statue was removed last week.

Crews return to the former site of the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue to remove the globe piece that was left on July 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

Crews surround the Maury statue on Monument Avenue around 7 a.m. on July 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

Crews surround the Maury statue on Monument Avenue around 7 a.m. on July 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

Crews return to the former site of the Matthew Fontaine Maury statue to remove the globe piece that was left on July 9, 2020. (Photo: 8News)

On Wednesday, a number of Confederate symbols were taken from their pedestals. Richmond removed parts of the Jeff Davis Statue from Monument Avenue just hours after they removed the massive 17-foot-tall Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Libby Hill.

So far the following Confederate symbols have been removed from the city:

The mayor’s office has not released an official timeline of removals.

On July 6, Mayor Stoney tweeted out a link to a fundraiser asking for the community’s help to cover removal costs. It is estimated that it will cost the city $1.8 million. So far the “Move the Monuments” fundraiser has more than $23,000.