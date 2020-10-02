VSP launches website allowing public to submit, track Freedom of Information Act requests

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police launched a new website this week designed to help the public submit and track Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

The web-based public records portal opened to the public on October 1. The records management system is also available to the media and for attorneys to upload subpoena duces tecum and discovery requests.

“Within the first nine months of 2020, our Office of Legal Affairs has received, processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA requests for Virginia State Police records,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“Public record, subpoena, and discovery requests have been steadily increasing in recent years. This new online records management system will not only be of great benefit to requesters but also streamlines the FOIA process within our statewide agency and helps the Department to more efficiently process and respond to requests.”

The new website, hosted by NextRequest©, is a secure platform that enables a requester to complete a simple form to submit an FOIA request to the Virginia State Police. There is also a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page to help requesters understand their FOIA rights, how to submit a request, costs, contacts, a list of FOIA exemptions as granted by the Code of Virginia, and a link to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council.

The secure platform assists the state police Office of Legal Affairs with redaction, reporting, and payment of FOIA requests.

The new online portal is not for use for those seeking to request a criminal history background check. Such requests are still to be submitted via the Virginia State Police website. The portal can be found here.

