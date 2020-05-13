VLBC expresses concerns with ‘phase 1’ in letter to Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus sent a letter to Governor Ralph Northam this week in response to him opening the sate on May 15.

The letter expresses concerns that the Forward Virginia blueprint to reopen the state by entering phase 1 on Friday is too soon. They are also requesting an equity-focused plan which clearly addresses disparities including Black Virginians, Virginians of Color, and underserved vulnerable communities.

The letter states that while the VLBC understands the impact the closures have on the Virginia economy, the Commonwealth lacks sufficient testing resources, economic support structures, and clear government guidance to open.

Additionally, the economic concerns should be weighed alongside the negative impact that the virus has on Black Virginians and Virginians of Color.

The letter states that reopening now will potentially increase the level of exposure among unprotected workers in these communities thus putting the state in an even greater economic crisis.

The letter in its entirety can be read online.

In response to the letter, 10 On Your Side made an inquiry to the Office of the Governor.

“Governor Northam is deeply appreciative of the Legislative Black Caucus and values their close partnership with him and his administration as we respond to this crisis,” said officials with the governor’s office.

The response continues on saying that Northam opening the state is guided by public health officials, data, and by following the CDC guidelines.

“He is absolutely committed to moving forward in a safe, gradual manner that protects all Virginians, particularly low-income individuals, essential workers, and communities of color,” said officials.

