Virginia’s eviction ban extended through May

(WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Twitter Thursday that Virginia’s eviction ban has been extended through May.

UPDATE Virginia's ban on evictions has been extended until at least May 17th

8News reported the Supreme Court of Virginia issued an order on March 17 declaring a judicial emergency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order suspended all non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings for 21 days — including evictions, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General.

