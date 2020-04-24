Live Now
The Draft 2020: Live coverage of the virtual NFL Draft

Virginia’s eviction ban extended through May

Richmond

by: WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Twitter Thursday that Virginia’s eviction ban has been extended through May.

According to Herring, the eviction ban is continued through May 17.Mark Herring@MarkHerringVA

🚨UPDATE🚨 Virginia’s ban on evictions has been extended until at least May 17th388Twitter Ads info and privacy141 people are talking about this

8News reported the Supreme Court of Virginia issued an order on March 17 declaring a judicial emergency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order suspended all non-essential and non-emergency court proceedings for 21 days — including evictions, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories