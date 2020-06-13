Virginia’s 5000 Man March happening today in Richmond; Here’s what to expect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people are expected to flood Monument Avenue this weekend for ‘Virginia’s 5000 Man March.’ Charles Willis, one of the organizers, told 8News that some of George Floyd’s family members who are based in Richmond will be speaking at the march.

Why are they marching?

The group says ‘For your children… the black, the white, the tan, the pink, the yellow, and the blue. Because in this great state, no matter the color. Virginia is for lovers.’

When is the event taking place?

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Officials said the participants will march from the Robert E. Lee Monument and head north and turn onto West Broad Street.

Who will be there?

Thousands of people from all over Virginia are coming to Richmond for the march. 8News caught up with a group that represents the Latinx community — “La Gente Richmond For All.”

The group said they are prepping for tomorrow’s march by making signs and trying to get their community involved.

Richmond is preparing for the “Virginia 5000 man march” on Saturday, June 13. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Will there be traffic detours?

As a result of the march, the following streets will be closed:

West Broad Street

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Monument Avenue

No parking is allowed on these streets from 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 14:

West Broad Street

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Monument Avenue

North Meadow Street from Park Avenue to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue all the way to North Lombardy Street

Road closures announced for the Virginia’s 5000 man march on Saturday, June 13.

RPD plans to open up West Broad Street and N. Arthur Ashe once the marchers make it back onto Monument Avenue. Police told 8News Friday that they are checking permits to make sure they are correct for Saturday.

