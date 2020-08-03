Virginia National Guard plans to mobilize ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia National Guard is planning to mobilize about 40 personnel in the Eastern Shore area for state emergency support duty in response to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The National Guard personnel will assist local and state agencies in emergency preparedness. Soldiers will begin preparations on Sunday with a goal to be in place by Monday.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on July 31 — authorizing the Virginia National Guard’s mobilization to organize resources and deploy equipment for potential recovery efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

“Hurricane Isaias is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia as early as this weekend,” Northam said. “This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

Those impacted by the storm and in need of assistance should send support requests to VDEM to ensure that resources are provided in a timely manner.

National Guard personnel will also follow the appropriate COVID-19 health protection guidelines — including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

“It is very important that we get our personnel and equipment staged and ready at the right locations before the severe weather hits so we are able to rapidly respond if needed,” explained Brig. Gen. James Ring, Virginia National Guard director of the joint the staff.

Additional personnel and equipment could be brought on duty if needed, Ring said.