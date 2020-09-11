Virginia man to be honored by NASCAR driver at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Living kidney donor Christopher Woody, Sr. will be honored by NASCAR driver Joey Gase Saturday at the Richmond Raceway.

The Federated Auto Parts 400 race on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. is where you’ll be able to catch Gase’s #51 Donate Life Virginia Ford Cup car. Gase’s car regularly honors the face of his mother and other deceased donors, but for the first time, the car will feature Woody, a living donor.

Additionally, fans will be able to see “Handprints of Hope” on the hood where each handprint represents the names of registered Virginians waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

“Right now, there are 2,400 Virginians waiting for a life-saving organ donation. Twenty-two people die every day in the U.S. because the organ they need is not donated in time,” said officials with Donate for Life.

“That’s why Donate Life Virginia is sharing the importance of living donation by featuring living donor Christopher Woody, Sr. Living donation offers another choice for transplant candidates, and it saves TWO lives: the recipient and the next one on the deceased organ waiting list.”

In 2013, Woody donated his kidney to his cousin, saving his life. Now he hopes to donate a lobe of his liver someday — which is why Donate a Life decided to recognize him. The Richmond native also continues to support youth in his hometown through the nonprofit Woody Foundation.

When he was 18, Gase lost his mother to a sudden brain aneurysm. After her passing, the family decided to have his mother’s organs donated. From there, he developed a passion for educating communities on the importance and the need for organ, eye, and tissue donation while honoring all of those affected by it.

Donate Life Virginia manages the state’s organ, eye, and tissue registry. About 60% of Virginians are registered. One donor can save up to eight lives, and heal 75 others through the gift of donation. You can register online anytime at DonateLifeVirginia.org.

Latest News